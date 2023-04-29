Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when Naresh Kumar Yadav (52), a resident of Saraswati Enclave Colony here, was returning home after work on Friday morning, they said.

Yadav was posted at Kapashera police station, they said.

According to police, a speeding vehicle came from behind and hit Yadav's motorcycle. The driver fled from the spot immediately after the incident.

Police reached the spot and rushed the ASI to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries, they said.

On the complaint of Yadav's son, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Friday.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem and are trying to identify the vehicle and its driver with the help of CCTV cameras of the area,” said the investigating officer, ASI Ashok Kumar.

