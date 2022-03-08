New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, on Tuesday, Delhi Police dedicated Defence Colony Police Station to all women officers.

Women officers will operate all the departments of Defence Colony Police Station today from handling cases to attending calls.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Speaking to ANI, South DCP Benita Mary Jaikar said, "Today, Defence Colony Police Station is dedicated to the women. We will serve you to the best of our capabilities across all ranks right from the SHO to the beat staff to the division and patrolling staff, PCR will be women. Whether it's a case, whether it's a call, whether it's a complainant, lady staff will handle it today."

"Delhi Police would like to send a message to citizens of the national capital that the officers and staff here are well equipped and very capable of handling all your matters, DCP added.

Also Read | Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply For SSC Technical Officer Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Details Here.

DCP South has also given flowers and chocolates to all the women officers at the police station.

'You can observe our performance here. We are happy to guide you and help you in all matters. You're most welcome to walk into my office, we will guide you to become a member of our force," Jaiker said on being asked about her message to aspiring Delhi Police women officers.

Meanwhile, Sapna Duggal, SHO at Defence Colony Police Station said, "Our DCP inspired us that for a day let's make this police station an all-women police station. The message which will be conveyed to the public is that we are working for women and we all are women."

"This will give a message that ladies are capable of helping and dealing with any kind of crime and it will give a feeling of security among women in Delhi. I would say all the women in Delhi are very safe with us," Duggal stated.Lovely, a woman constable of Kotla Police Station said, "Today is Women's Day and Defence Colony Police Station has been completely dedicated for women. We have been invited here. We feel very proud. Not just today, but every day whenever we wear our uniform, we feel that we are different from others because we do not just stand for ourselves but for others too."

"I would like to wish all the women a happy women's day and Delhi police is with them in all possible manners," she said.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)