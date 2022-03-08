Mumbai, March 8: Indian Army is inviting online applications from eligible Male and Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. According to the Indian Army Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 191 SSC Technical Officer posts. The last date to apply is April 6. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1531 Tradesman (Skilled) Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Once on Homepage, click on the "Officer Entry Apply/Login" in Officer Selection Section

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit For Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be Between the age group of 20 to 27 years.

Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness is maximum of 35 years for SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech).

Selection Process For Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Shortlisting of candidates will be based on SSB Interviews (Stage I & II) and medical examination. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course

The course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army for more information and updates.

