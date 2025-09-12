New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Delhi team of Operations Cell on Thursday detained four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three women, from the Kapashera area.

The detained migrants have been identified as Farjana Akter, a resident of Dhaka; Nazma Begum, a resident of Jessore; Resma Aktar, a resident of Palpara; and Orko Khan, a resident of Kotwali Jessore.

According to police, information was received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area. Acting on this input, the team reached the spot, approached the suspected individuals, and asked for identification documents. During the enquiry, the four failed to produce valid documents.

On interrogation, the individuals admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India through the Bangaon border and Tripura state in 2017. Some of them had entered India on a visa but did not return after expiry.

They further disclosed that they were seeking housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi but had failed to secure suitable employment. They were residing near Kapashera in Delhi and, on the day of their detention, were looking for work.

During analysis of their mobile phones and social media accounts, the police team contacted their family members and obtained their Bangladeshi identity documents, including National ID cards.

Police said a deportation process was initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, after completing necessary formalities, including cancellation of their Indian identity.

To prevent crime and monitor foreigners residing illegally in the jurisdiction of the South West District (SWD), a dedicated team of SWD has been directed to gather intelligence and take strict action against illegal migrants. (ANI)

