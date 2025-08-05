New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against one Sukhbir Singh, an alleged member of the organised crime syndicate of Anwar Khan alias Chacha and Shabir Chaudhary.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), along with charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. It was submitted in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh, who listed the matter for consideration on August 18.

The case pertains to the murder of Sunil Jain in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on December 7, 2024, which is allegedly linked to the crime syndicate run by Anwar Khan and Shabir Chaudhary.

Delhi Police special cell has arrested Hashim Baba, his wife Zoya Khan, Sameer Baba and Anwar Khan alias Chacha under MCOCA. All four are currently in judicial custody after police interrogation. However, Shabir Chaudhary remains absconding.

Sukhbir Singh, a member of the syndicate, was arrested on February 16, 2025. He, too, remains in judicial custody after completion of police interrogation.

The period of investigation in his case was extended twice, in May and June 2025. His plea for default bail was rejected by the trial court -- a decision he later challenged in the Delhi High Court, where the order has been reserved. (ANI)

