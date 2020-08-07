New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl, who was lured into a rented house in Aya Nagar in Delhi on the pretext of marriage and held captive there by a man who befriended her on social media, was rescued, police said on Friday.

The 24-year-old accused, Tarapat Aharwal, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district was also arrested, they said. He had not revealed his real identity before the girl.

The girl had gone missing from her house following which her brother lodged a complaint on Monday, police said.

"During investigation, police developed intelligence from her friends and put several suspects' numbers on surveillance. On Thursday, the girl was traced from Phase-6, Aya Nagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Enquiry revealed that one Raj became her friend on social media and lured the girl to Aya Nagar on the pretext of marriage, the DCP said.

On the day of incident, she went to Badarpur-Jaitpur turn by an auto where Raj met her. They reached Aya Nagar and stayed there in a rented house, Meena said.

"Tarapat had deliberately withheld his original name. He was arrested from Aya Nagar market from the office of a property dealer," the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that he came to Delhi for job seven years ago. He is working as an office attendant for a property dealer, police said.

