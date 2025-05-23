New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday launched a revamped version of the ZIPNET (Zonal Integrated Police Network) website with an advanced user interface and improved search functionality aimed at enhancing interstate collaboration and citizen services, an official said.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inaugurated the updated platform at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the presence of senior officers.

The website can now be accessed via the Delhi Police's official portal as well as directly at https://zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in, said Arora.

ZIPNET, a vital tool for crime tracking and inter-state coordination, has been technologically upgraded to cater to the requirements of the modern law enforcement landscape, he added.

The officer said the platform enables eight member states — Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh — to share and access real-time data on criminals, missing persons, unidentified dead bodies (UIDBs) and stolen vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the “updated ZIPNET portal is a step forward in using technology for better service delivery to both law enforcement agencies and citizens”.

Key upgrades to the website include a modernised and more intuitive user interface, advanced search tools for faster and more precise data retrieval, and bilingual accessibility to cater to a broader user base.

The portal also hosts several citizen-centric services such as reporting or searching for missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, unidentified persons found, stolen vehicles, unclaimed or seized vehicles and missing mobile phones, said Kumar.

The enhanced functionality is expected to not only strengthen data-sharing among police units across states but also improve public engagement with policing services, he added.

With this digital revamp, Delhi Police aims to bolster transparency, responsiveness and efficiency in dealing with crime and missing persons across northern India.

