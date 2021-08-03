New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Delhi Police laid a trap online and arrested a man who had allegedly raped and impregnated a minor whom he had given false pretext of marriage.

As per Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, a woman Sub Inspector (SI) of Delhi police was deployed to trap the accused through Facebook.

"SI Priyanka Saini from Dabri Police Station, Delhi successfully trapped the (rape) accused through Facebook and got him arrested," said Meena.

The case came to light after a hospital on July 30, informed the police about a minor girl who had come for an abortion. A probe revealed that the minor was sexually assaulted and was pregnant.

While investigating the case, Saini said that the girl knew the accused, whom she called Akash and did not have any other details about him, including his place of residence or phone number.

"On July 30, we got a call from a hospital that a girl had allegedly been raped and was pregnant. An FIR was registered. I created a Facebook account and started looking for the man on it" said SI Saini.

After creating a Facebook profile, the SI approached mutiple people named Akash on the social media platform

"I selected the location and sent random requests to people named Akash. I texted many of them but only this man replied. After confirming details with the victim, I exchanged telephone numbers with the accused," she said.

Saini added that when the accused came to meet her at the specified location he was arrested from Sri Mata Mandir area.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)