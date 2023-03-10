New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell busted an International Narcotic Drug cartel in Delhi on Friday, as informed by the officials.

"14.5 kg Methaqualone and one car used in transporting drugs were recovered from Delhi and Noida," said the officials in a statement.

Reportedly, the cartel members used to store drugs at a house in a posh colony in Greater Noida.

Adding to the information, the officials said, "Three active members of the cartel, who act as the major suppliers were arrested."

All of the three arrested are of African origin, as informed by the officials. Of the three arrested, two hail from Nigeria and one from Cote-d-Ivoire. (ANI)

