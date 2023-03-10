Mumbai, March 10: The Narendra Modi-led governmnet is expected to take decisions regarding dearness allowance, fitment factor rate, and DA arrears among others soon. For a long time, Central government employees under the 7th pay commission have been demanding the release of DA arrears and raising DA hike, however, no decision has been taken yet.

According to a report in India Today, government employees under the 7th pay commission could receive a dearness allowance hike in the next 10 days. Reportedly, an official of the Ministry of Finance said that the paper works regarding the first DA hike of 2023 are under process at the moment. 7th Pay Commission: Here’s When Central Government May Announce DA Hike For Employees.

This means, if the Centre hikes the DA of government employees then they could also announce a decision regarding the release of DA arrears. Among all the above-mentioned demands, the release of DA arrears has been pending for a long time. Previously a report in the media had said that the Centre could release DA arrears by March 4, however, nothing concrete was announced.

Multiple reports also suggest that the Central government Centre could release 18-month DA arrears after raising the DA hike and revising the fitment factor rate. The Centre stopped paying DA arrears to its employees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government employees are yet to receive DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Announce Dearness Allowance Hike, Fitment Factor Raise, and Release Pending Arrears? Check Latest News Updates Here.

If released, the 18-month DA arrears release could boost the salary of government employees. Reports also said that the Centre could release DA arrears for its employees in eight instalments. With the DA hike demand gaining momentum, it is to be seen when the government released DA arrears for its employees.

