New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at Mundka for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000 to allow the vehicles of a transporter on road, officials said on Thursday.

During the operation, the accused Jagmal Singh allegedly tried to run over the CBI team, injuring an officer of the central agency in the process, they said.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 1.77 Crore of Journalist Rana Ayyub in Money Laundering Case.

He was later overpowered by other members of the team and taken into custody, the officials said.

The CBI has filed an FIR in this regard with the Delhi Police at the Mundka police station, they said.

Also Read | India Raises Concern Over Hostile Activities in UK, Seeks Action.

"It was alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 24,000 from the complainant to facilitate his vehicles to ply on road. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant after negotiating the said bribe amount," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi and remanded to police custody till February 11," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)