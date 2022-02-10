New Delhi, February 10: India and the UK on Thursday discussed various issues related to homeland security and other issues in the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue in a virtual mode. At the dialogue, the Indian delegation, led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the UK delegation, led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Mathew Rycroft, covered a wide range of issues including homeland security, cyber security, extradition cases, migration and mobility, etc.

During the meeting, India raised concern over the anti-India activities in the UK and sought action against them by the UK authorities. According to the source, India raised the issue of Sikh separatist leaders who are residing in the UK and fanning anti-India activities from there. They said that the Indian government has provided evidence against those elements and sought action against them. India, UK To Kick-Off Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement Today.

It is understood that during the meeting, the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya also figured and the UK side has updated the Indian officials on this issue. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the proceedings for extradition of Mallya to India from the UK is almost final as Mallya has exhausted all legal options in the UK and soon he will be sent back to India by the UK authorities.

India impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the pending extradition cases. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen security-related bilateral engagement. India and the UK have been cooperating with each other in many security and other bilateral issues which range from military, maritime security in the Pacific Ocean and many more fields. Both counties have developed mechanisms to raise cooperation in dealing with cyber crime and extradition of criminals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).