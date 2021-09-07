New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three bike-borne assailants in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when sub-inspector Kunal, who is posted at Bindapur Police Station under the jurisdiction of Dwarka district of Delhi Police, was returning home in Munirka on his motorcycle.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man, Wife Robbed of Rs 2 Lakh in Greater Noida; Investigation Underway.

At Vasant Vihar, he was allegedly intercepted by the assailants who hit him on his head with a helmet and took away his wallet.

In his complaint, the SI alleged that he was beaten by three bike-borne men who threatened him and allegedly escaped from the spot after taking his wallet, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Redmi Buds 3 With 20-Hours Battery Life, Apple AirPods-Like Design Launched: Report.

The SI did not sustain any visible injuries since he was wearing a helmet when he was hit, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "Based on his complaint, we have registered a case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits."

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the scene of the crime to establish the sequence of events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)