Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Buds 3 in the Chinese market. The TWS earbuds get an Apple AirPods-like semi in-ear design, touch controls and are powered by a Qualcomm processor. Redmi Buds 3 are priced at CNY 199 (approximately Rs 2,300). The device will be made available at an introductory price of CNY 159 (approximately Rs 1,800) from September 8, 2021. Redmi is yet to announce the international availability of the earbuds. New Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 Processor Under Works, To Succeed Mi 11X: Report.

Redmi Buds 3 (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Buds 3 come with 12mm large drivers that are coupled with Qualcomm QC3040 SoC. The earbuds provide a low latency of 95ms when paired with the Redmi K40 Pro smartphone. It gets dual microphones on each earbud that work with Qualcomm’s cVc technology to reduce noise reduction for voice calls.

The TWS earbuds offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and come with touch controls that help users to control music, change tracks and answer calls by just tapping on the back of it. Redmi Buds 3 also support quick charging that provides 1.5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge.

