New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has suspended three of its personnel for alleged bribery, an official said on Thursday.

Those suspended are Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal and Constable Shubham Gill, police said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

Police sources said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a constable and a head constable-rank personnel on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Amit Shah Asserts India Is Not a 'Dharamshala', Security Is Top Priority.

According to the sources, a station house officer (SHO) was also involved in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)