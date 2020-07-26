New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic unit died in an accident while on duty near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, officials said.

The accident took place while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near the flyover, they said.

He was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said, adding that they were trying to identify the accused.

