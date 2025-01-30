New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP and Congress of joining forces against his party to dislodge it from power in Delhi.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a roadshow in outer Delhi's Kirari with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, told the public it would mean the same whether they voted for the BJP or the Congress.

"This time, there is 'ilu ilu' between the BJP and Congress, and they are fighting these elections together. Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Do not press the wrong button, otherwise, life will be miserable," Kejriwal said in the rally.

The former Delhi chief minister flaunted his government's schemes for free water, healthcare, and bus rides for women, to claim that all these would go the moment the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

He claimed these schemes help households save over Rs 25,000 annually.

Despite being part of the opposition INDIA bloc, several key parties — including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — have extended their support to AAP over Congress in Delhi.

AAP has fielded Anil Jha from Kirari, who will take on BJP's Bajrang Shukla and Congress' Rajesh Gupta.

Delhi votes on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

