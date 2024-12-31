New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday said that the announcements by Kejriwal are electoral announcements. He further said that the upcoming Delhi assembly elections must be based on issues like dirty tap water, Yamuna pollution, etc.

"The announcements by Arvind Kejriwal are electoral announcements... The elections should be based on dirty tap water, Yamuna pollution, Delhi pollution, corruption... Arvind Kejriwal did not take any steps in the past 10 years and is now making new announcements each day... The one who doesn't work for 10 years only wants to win elections by announcement of freebies," said BJP leader Vijay Goel.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Visits Marghat Wale Baba Temple Near Kashmiri Gate, Launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia called Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and "anti-development.

"Anti-Hindu Kejriwal is now making new promises ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Why is it happening? It is because Kejriwal knows that the false promises he has made have not been fulfilled and his career is going to get over that he is coming up with more fake promises. Today, when he promises to give Rs 18000 to Pujaris and Granthis, a question arises in my mind that it has not been long since AAP was in love with liquor mafias and was giving them contracts to open shops outside temples and gurudwaras. Kejriwal made liquor shops outside all the places that we consider auspicious," said Bhatia.

Also Read | 'Mera Bharat Badh Raha': In a Poetic Style, PM Narendra Modi Wishes New Year 2025 to Aspirational India.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal responded to the BJP's criticism over the announcement of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and wrote on X, "BJP people have been abusing me since yesterday, ever since the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana was announced. My question to them is, will the country benefit from abusing me? You have governments in 20 states. You have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years. Why haven't you respected the priests and granthis there till now? Come on, do it now. I have shown the way to everyone. Instead of abusing me, why don't you implement it in your 20 states? Then everyone will benefit. Why do you abuse me?"

Notably, on Monday, Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which would be implemented once the AAP forms the government by winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)