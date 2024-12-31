New Delhi, December 31: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT here.

Under the scheme announced ahead of the assembly polls in February, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis of Gurudwaras will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP Will Give Temple, Gurdwara Priest INR 18,000 a Month if Returns to Power, Announces Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Visits Marghat Wale Baba Temple

आज मरघट वाले बाबा के मंदिर (ISBT) में दर्शन किए और पुजारी ग्रंथी सम्मान योजना का शुभारंभ किया। यहाँ के महंत जी का आज जन्मदिन है। उनके साथ जन्मदिन भी मनाया। बीजेपी ने आज रजिस्ट्रेशन रोकने की पूरी कोशिश की। लेकिन भक्त को अपने भगवान से मिलने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। pic.twitter.com/hRfvVQ1AxG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 31, 2024

"Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of the Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him," he said in a post on X. The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP tried its best to stop the registration process for the scheme but no one can stop a devotee from meeting the god.

Announcing the scheme earlier on Monday, Kejriwal said that he would visit Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place to do the registration of the priests there. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Monthly Honorarium of INR 18,000 for Temple Priests, Gurdwara 'Granthis' Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

As the politics over the honorarium gathered momentum in Delhi, a group of priests staged a protest against Kejriwal outside the Connaught Place temple for announcing the honorarium after a delay of 10 years. The AAP chief was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal during the visit to Marghat Wale Baba temple.