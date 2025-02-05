Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Madhubala, a 29-year-old third gender, cast her vote for the first time and expressed hope for a better future.

"We want policies that empower us, ensure our safety and give us equal opportunities," she said.

Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore eligible voters, including 1,261 third genders (transgenders) with their highest concentration (294) in South-West Delhi.

Some of the community members were enthused about being able to vote for the first time, seeing it as a valuable opportunity to contribute to the democratic process and shape a better future for all.

Madhubala, a dancer by profession who teaches Bollywood-style dance to children, said, "I voted for the first time with the belief that each vote is important."

She said there are many things in the national capital that need to be fixed, right from human rights to basic infrastructure.

"Our community needs leaders who will not neglect us and will take us along with others. We do not want to be left behind.

Another transgender from North East District, Tina Kinnar, cast her vote and encouraged her community members to exercise their constitutional right.

"We have the right to vote and it strengthens democracy. To all my fellow women of the transgender community, voting is your right. You must vote," Tina said.

While some expressed excitement and positivity, a few said they were disappointed with the "failure" of the political parties to adequately address the needs of the community.

Sam Williams, a 40-year-old transgender who voted for the first time, expressed frustration with the lack of support from the political parties for the third gender community.

"None of the parties support us… It is disheartening. There are so many announcements for male and female voters, but we are not included as if we are not part of them. We need equal acceptance and opportunity," she said.

Williams described the voting experience as "powerful". "We all are supposed to stand and participate in the game of democracy. Only then can we fight for ourselves and bring the changes we need," she added.

Malika Kinnar, a transgender from Jangpura, expressed her eagerness to make an impact. "It feels empowering to be part of the democratic process. We have often been forgotten but now we have an opportunity to prove that we too matter."

She continued, "Slowly, things are changing. From nothing, we now have the opportunity to cast our votes as third gender.

"It is a huge development for us. Of course, the process is slow but it is just the start. One day, we will not just vote but we will also be respected by the party, with hope for a better and more inclusive future," she said.

Polling took place at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

While the AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The results for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls will be declared after counting of votes on February 8.

