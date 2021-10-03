New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Delhi Prisons Department in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Saturday inaugurated a project to promote sports in jails, according to a statement.

DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya inaugurated the 'Parivartan - Prison to Pride' project in Tihar's central jail number five.

IOCL will provide nine trainers to Delhi Prisons to train 80 inmates in basketball, volleyball, badminton, chess, carrom and kho-kho in jail number two, four, five, six and seven of Tihar, it said.

Offenders aged 18 to 21 years are lodged in jail number two, four, five, while female inmates are lodged in jail number six.

They will also provide sports material. All trainers were reputed national and international-level players. They will train the 80 selected inmates in these six sports for three months. The trained inmates will then coach other inmates too, the statement said.

The objective of the programme is to mould any negative mindset of the inmates towards a positive direction to achieve the bigger goal of personality development and nation-building, it added.

