New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi government on Sunday advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave.

The advisory from the Delhi government comes on a day Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

Delhiites on Sunday morning were shivering as the temperature recorded 1.9 degrees Celsius, which is the second-lowest temperature in the last 10 years.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued the red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours (till Sunday and Monday), warning of severe cold conditions in parts of north India, including Delhi.

As per IMD, "A severe cold wave is still prevailing in most places of Delhi, and it is recording very low temperatures for the last four days in the area."

IMD senior scientist told ANI that the dense fog also intensified in Delhi in recent days and yesterday at IGI airport severe fog remained from 2:30 am to 11:30 am, making it the longest fog of the season.

It predicted that cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

Lucknow witnessed the foggiest day of the season on Sunday. People going to work in the morning faced difficulties due to poor visibility. The thick layer of fog accompanied a drop in temperature in the city.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures rose by two to four degrees Celsius over the western Himalayan region and were normal to above normal.

"Impact expected and action suggested due to dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," said IMD on Saturday.

Cold waves and dense fog have also enveloped Patna and other parts of the state.

During the same period, minimum temperatures were below normal to markedly below normal over many parts of north and central India. The lowest temperature of zero degree Celsius was observed over Churu on Saturday. (ANI)

