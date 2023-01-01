In view of the severe cold weather conditions, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has extended holidays in schools. Schools in Patna will remain closed from January 2 to 7, 2023 up to the 8th class. The order is applied to both public and private schools. As per the weather department, the temperature is consistently dropping in Nothern India. The department shared that dense to very Dense Fog will be there in many/some parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave: Holiday Declared for Two Days in Government Schools in Gorakhpur District Due to Harsh Winter Condition, Check Dates Here

Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from January 2 to January 7: DM Patna — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

