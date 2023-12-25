New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): A rape accused escaped from the custody of Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Delhi's IGI Airport, Delhi Police informed on Monday, adding that the incident took place on December 20.

According to the police, a lookout circular was issued against the rape accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on April 7, 2020.

The circular followed the registration of a case against him at Ludhiana's City Khanna police station under Section 376 of the IPC.

Delhi Police said Amandeep was detained at the IGI on his arrival from Bahrain.

He was taken into custody by on-duty CISF personnel, the police informed, adding, however, that he managed to give security personnel the slip and exit the immigration area while a CISF personnel, escorting him, was in the washroom.

Following his escape, a case under Section 224 of the IPC was registered at the Delhi International Airport police station and a search was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

