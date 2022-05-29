New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as Delhi logged 357 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded 442 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the bulletin, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 1,624. A total of 19,478 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

As many as 374 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,479.

With zero death during the last 24 hours, the death toll remained in the city at 26,208.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 34,032 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,42,01,011. (ANI)

