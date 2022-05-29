Chandigarh, May 29: In a shocking incident, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala died after he was shot in an attack by unidentified miscreants on Sunday. As per reports, along with Sidhu Moosewala, two other people were injured in the attack at Mansa district in Punjab. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

This follows a day after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption. Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in State’s Mansa District

Sidhu Moose Wala was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

