New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent while there was no fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

With these fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 14,39,671 in the national capital. The death toll stands at 25,091.

A total of 50,202 tests for detecting COVID-19 were conducted a day ago.

