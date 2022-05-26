New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,04,664 and the death toll climbed to 26,207.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Milan Subway To Get Underground Water Tank To Deal With Waterlogging.

A total of 22,490 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

Also Read | Noida: 12-Year-Old Boy Celebrates Birthday on Board Aqua Line of Noida Metro.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent.

The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,762 from 1,841 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,258 patients were under home isolation, down from 1,330 the previous day, it said, adding that there were 483 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,613 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 101 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)