New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Thursday and Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: LeT Hotbed in Muridke Turns Into Rubble After India Strikes Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK (Watch Video).

The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 157, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: India Responds to Unprovoked Small Arms, Artillery Firing From Pakistan Across LoC.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)