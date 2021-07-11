New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the meteorological department office here said.

The day's minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 58 per cent.

The weather office predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers for Monday.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)