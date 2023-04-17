New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 46 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" (198) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

