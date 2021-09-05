New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Thrashes Mother-in-Law to Death 2 Days After Being Released From Pune's Yerawada Jail.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning later in the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana CM, Scores 88 Marks Out of 100 in English Paper of Class 10th Exam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)