New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday but may get pushed to the 'poor' zone over the next three days because of an increase in stubble burning, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 139. It was 82 on Monday and 160 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast agency SAFAR said emission from farm fires is expected to increase due to dry weather over north India in the next three days due to which Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is likely to rise.

"Drier conditions tend to increase PM10. Thus, overall AQI is likely to degrade to the 'poor' category over the next three days," it said.

SAFAR said 348 fire counts were recorded over the northwest region on Monday and stubble burning accounted for eight per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Tuesday.

