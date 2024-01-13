Visuals from Delhi at 7:10 AM (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Dense fog conditions continued in north India as cold wave continued its grip on Saturday. Dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh at 5:30 am, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

"v Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024): Dense to Very Dense fog reported in isolated pockets of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andra Pradesh;" the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Several flight operations were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog.

"Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh," the weather department added.

Meanwhile, the visibility in Punjab's Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Varanasi came down to 25 metres.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024) (

