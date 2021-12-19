New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since June 27, and one death as the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On June 27, Delhi had logged 259 coronavirus cases and four deaths, according to the government data.

The city logged 86 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

The rise in daily cases comes amid an Omicron scare in Delhi as the total number of patients found infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,101.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

A total of 61,905 Covid tests, including 57,435 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city a day ago, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in Delhi has also breached the 500-mark for the first time in over four months. The city currently has 540 active cases, including 225 in home isolation.

The national capital had 513 active cases on August 15.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 157, up from 153 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Thursday said many international travellers are being tested Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the city government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant.

He said Delhi was unlikely to face another wave of infections since according to the serosurvey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.

Amid the jump in cases of Omicron variant in Delhi, doctors said people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

Health experts and doctors treating Covid patients at leading government and private facilities in the city have said that a "sense of complacency" has again crept in among a large section of citizens despite witnessing the "horrors of the second wave" of Covid infections earlier this year.

Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

