New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with positivity rate dipping to 2.45 per cent.

As per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, 57,549 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count of the disease in Delhi has gone up to 18,43,933.

During the last 24 hours, 2,506 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,09,081.

14 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus is 25,983.

There are currently 8,869 active cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 6,401 are in home isolation. There are currently 30,546 active containment zones in the state.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 975 patients admitted to hospitals across the national capital, of which 62 are suspected to have COVID-19 while 913 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of the confirmed 913 cases of the virus, 706 are from the national capital while 207 are outside it.

Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 401 are currently on ICU support, 326 on Oxygen support and 95 are in serious condition on ventilator support.

The bulletin says that 93.68 per cent of beds across dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi are vacant, with only 975 out of a total of 15,416 beds being occupied by patients. Similarly in COVID care centres, 96.84 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 146 out of 4,626 beds being occupied by the patients. Lastly in COVID health centres, 99.49 per cent of beds are vacant, with only one out of 198 beds being occupied by patients.

During the last 24 hours, 81,757 vaccination doses against COVID-19 were administered, out of which 18,001 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 56,395 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 7,361 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the precaution doses to 3,15,507.

During the last 24 hours, 30,179 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries having received their first dose in the above age bracket to 9,17,226.

To date, a total of 2,99,48,322 vaccination doses have been administered so far, with 1,70,72,902 people having received the first dose while 1,25,59,913 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

