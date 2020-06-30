New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): With 2,084 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi on Monday, the tally for coronavirus has reached 85,161, confirmed Delhi government.

There have been 57 fatalities reported during the same period, said the government.

As per the daily health bulletin, 3,628 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated on Monday.

Of 85,161 cases, 26,246 cases are active, 56,235 recovered and discharged while 2,680 have succumbed to the virus in the national capital as of June 29.

Amid the rising cases, Delhi government has announced a total of 440 containment zones whereas 91 have been de-contained so far. (ANI)

