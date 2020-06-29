New Delhi, June 29: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday also approved the re-appointment of KK Venugopal as Attorney General for India for one year with effect from July 1, 2020. Meanwhile, Tushar Mehta has been retained as the Solicitor General of India. The Appointment Committee on Monday gave its nod to the re-appointment of Tushar Mehta with effect from July 1, 2020. Mehta has been re-appointed for three years.

Venugopal, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the AG on June 30, 2017. Mehta was first appointed as Solicitor General in October 2018. Mehta's appointment as the Solicitor General cames almost a year after the post fell vacant, with the resignation of then SG Ranjit Kumar on October 20, 2017.

Additionally, the committee also re-appointed five existing Additional Solicitor-Generals of India for the Supreme Court for a period of 3 years. Additional Solicitor-Generals of India who have been re-appointed, include- Vikramjit Banerjee, Aman Lekhi, Madhavi Divan, KM Nataraj and Sanjay Jain.

Here is Complete List of Additional Solicitor Generals of Supreme Court and High Courts:

The Centre has also reappointed existing five Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) for another 3 years in Supreme Court. https://t.co/ewhZroE0YY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The government also appointed six new ASGs for the Supreme Court. These ASGs include - Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, Rupinder Singh Suri, N Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud and Aishwarya Bhati. Meanwhile, five Additional Solicitors Generals for the High Courts also been appointed.

