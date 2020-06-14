Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Stands at 38,958

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:39 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Stands at 38,958

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 38,958, said Delhi health department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 57 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"A total of 2,134 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 38,958, including 14,945 recovered/discharged/migrated, 22,742 active cases and 1,271 deaths," said the Delhi health department.

So far 2,83,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 241 and a total of 66 zones have been de-contained to date.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement