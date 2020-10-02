New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): With 2,920 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Delhi in the last 24 hours, the tally of people infected with the virus in the national capital has surged to 2,85,672, the health department informed.

As many as 37 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, taking the death toll to 5,438.

The total count includes 26,450 active cases and 2,53,784 recoveries, discharges and migrations.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 5.19 per cent, and the death rate based on data from the last 10 days stands at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 11,105 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 45,153 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 31,91,646. (ANI)

