New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi reported 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1,769.

Delhi government said in its health bulletin that the positivity rate is at 0.80 per cent.

Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,126 with 416 more recoveries.

Delhi's health bulletin also informed that the national capital presently has 4581 containment zones.

The bulletin said 416 patients were discharged, taking the total figure to 18,32,341.

In the national capital, 42,947 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of tests conducted so far reached 3,64,22,890. (ANI)

