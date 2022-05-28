New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The national capital reported 442 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,641.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Northwest And Central India in Next Few Days, Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar.

As many as 21,914 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The case positivity rate was 2.02 per cent during this period.

According to the bulletin, 428 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,105.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

No patient died during this period. The death toll in the city remained at 26,208.

Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 23,220 beneficiaries were jabbed with the vaccine taking the total number of vaccinations in the city to 3,41,66,979.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)