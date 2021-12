New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the state health bulletin, 29 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to14,15,814.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Karnataka To Hold Random COVID-19 Tests For College, School Students.

The national capital reported no death due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 25,098. The city has 332 active cases.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.09 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. A total of 62,221 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,11,00,447.

Also Read | 28 Women Officers Deployed on Different Warships, Says Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The bulletin said 1,07,293 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,29,61,978. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)