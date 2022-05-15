New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): With a decrease in new infections, the national capital on Sunday reported 613 positive cases in the last 24 years, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said.

The daily case positivity rate also decreased to 2.74 percent.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi registered 673 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.77 percent.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 784 COVID patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,70,401.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

At present, there are 3,762 active COVID cases in the city. A total of 22,366 samples were tested in the said period.

At least three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,195.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 40,921 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,39,03,541. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)