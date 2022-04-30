New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The national capital reported over 1,500 cases for the second continuous day in a row with 1,520 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Delhi reported 1,607 COVID-19 infections on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the city went past the 5,700 mark and currently stand at 5,716 which is the highest since February 9. The number of active cases on February 9 was 6,304.

With 29,775 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Saturday has been 5.10 per cent.

As many as 1,412 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,51,184.

One patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the COVID death toll in Delhi to 26,175.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 40,132 new beneficiaries received the COVID shots taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,34,41,371. (ANI)

