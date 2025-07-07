New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a student activist's plea for preserving the case diary of an investigation in a February 2020 riots case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of accused Devangana Kalita and Delhi Police.

"Arguments heard. Reserved for order," the court said.

The court had previously issued notice to the police, asking for a status report.

Kalita's counsel alleged the police added "antedated" statements to the case diary and sought an order to "reconstruct" and "preserve" the document.

The lawyer claimed at the stage of framing of charge in the case registered at Jafrabad police station, the police introduced "antedated" statements in the case diary alleging the accused was instrumental in "dhakka-mukki (push and shove)" with the police.

Kalita's plea challenges a trial court order that refused to summon the case diary.

The police had opposed the request on the ground that it would further delay the matter.

The trial court said it could not look into the truthfulness and veracity of her "suspicion on the version of the investigating agency" and asked her to raise the issue at an appropriate stage.

Violence in northeast Delhi in February, 2020, left at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

