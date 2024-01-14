New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Schools in Delhi are all set to reopen on January 15 in physical mode after the winter break announced due to dense to very dense fog.

However, the government has imposed timing-related constraints for the operation of schools given persistent weather conditions.

Also Read | Gujarat: Truck Driver Arrested for Offering 'Namaz' on Roadside Without Permission in Banaskantha District.

According to the order issued by the Delhi government, the Directorate of Education has ordered the reopening of schools for all classes, including KG, nursery, and primary, from Monday and no school is allowed to function beyond 5 pm due to the dense fog conditions.

"It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well," stated Delhi Govt's Directorate of Education in its order.

Also Read | India-Maldives Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Asks India To Withdraw Its Military Personnel by March 15.

"However, taking precaution given the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions," it added.

All teaching and non-teaching staff will have to report to duty as usual, the order said.

on January 7, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the extension of winter break till January 12 due to the ongoing cold wave in the national capital. "Schools will remain closed for the next 5 days for students from nursery to class 5", she said in a post at the time.

On January 7, Delhi education minister Atishi announced that winter break would be extended till January 12 amid the ongoing cold wave situation in the national capital.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to class 5," Atishi said in a post on X.

Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places including Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

As per IMD data at 5:30 am today, very dense fog was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions were observed in isolated parts of Jammu, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and South Interior Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)