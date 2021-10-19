New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.

Five coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Wife Slits Ailing Husband's Throat After Being Fed Up With Looking After Him for Years.

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, the previous two deaths being reported on October 2 and October 10, according to official data.

The death toll from the pandemic in Delhi has now risen to 25,090.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Playing T-20 in Jammu and Kashmir’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Narendra Modi Govt Over Kashmir Terror Attacks.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent.

On Sunday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of per 0.07 cent, the official data showed.

The cumulative number of cases on Tuesday stood at 14,39,441. Over 14.14 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered from the virus so far.

A total of 58,729 tests -- 40,368 RT-PCR tests and 17,911 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)