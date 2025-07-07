New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and informed him about the various initiatives being undertaken to strengthen the legislature.

According to an official statement, Gupta briefed Shah about the ongoing digital transformation of the Assembly under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

NeVA is a work-flow system deployed on National Informatics Centre's cloud 'MeghRaj', which will help the Chair and members of the Assembly conduct the House proceedings smoothly, in a paperless manner.

The home minister was also briefed about the implementation of a 500 kilowatt solar power project, which will make the entire Assembly complex completely solar-powered.

Gupta's plans to develop the colonial-era Assembly building as a heritage site, preserving its architectural and historical significance, was also detailed.

The proposed plan aims to honour Delhi's rich legislative legacy while integrating modern infrastructure -- creating a space that is both a symbol of democratic heritage and a centre for civic learning and public engagement, the statement said.

