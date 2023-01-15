New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The 56th Vintage and Classic Car Rally was organised on Sunday during which 75 cars were flagged off from the Statesman House whereas more than 100 vintage cars participated.

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon was present at the event as the chief guest and was accompanied by the Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Arora. They congratulated and met various vintage car owners at the rally.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav was also present at the event. While talking to ANI, he said, "NDMC ensured the hygiene and cleanliness of the event. The Delhi Police vehicles are also present here in the rally to ensure the safety and smooth traffic movement in the area."

Rakesh Jain, the rally's oldest judge and Ashish Gundal, the Director of the National Rail museum were also present.

The Director of Statesman House Ravindra Kumar addressed the proper procedure that has to be followed to organise a Vintage Car Rally. He said, "The first rally was organised in 1964 and today the 56th Vintage Car Rally is being organised. For the preparations, we contact the vintage car owners and analyse how many cars are in working condition. After a close inspection, we send invitations to those car owners to participate in the rally."

"Due to the cold weather, many car owners couldn't participate in the event yet around 100 cars have made it to the rally. The rally will conclude at India Gate. Many cars would participate from Noida and India Gate too. One of the cars will be declared the winner based on its working condition and how old that car is," added Yadav.

Yadav informed that the oldest car from 1911 couldn't participate but a 1914 Jon Morris could make it to the event brought from the National Rail Museum.

"This event has been organised every year by the Statesman House except in 1971 and 1973. During the covid pandemic, the event couldn't be organised for two consecutive years," added Yadav.

The owner of the Ford Model A 1928 Arjun, who also participated in the event stated that his vintage car is around 100 years old. He often drives it during winter because there is a possibility of the tyre bursting or melting. He also has to take extra care while driving this car as many parts of the vehicle cannot be easily found for repair. (ANI)

